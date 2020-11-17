Covid Patients Celebrate Diwali With Doctors At Gujarat Hospital; Watch

Amid the ongoing virus, Diwali was also a low key affair. However, the staff at a hospital in Gujarat ensured patients in Covid ward had some fun time on the festival. Video of patients and staff celebrating the festival went viral on the internet.

In the video clip, doctors, nurses can be seen wearing PPE kits and masks at Sir Sayajirao Hospital in Vadodra. They can be heard singing hymns and festive song, along with diyas in their hands, all gathered around the ward.

Video shared by news agency ANI showed people waving hands to the tune of ‘Happy Diwali’ song.

#WATCH | Gujarat: COVID-19 patients and doctors celebrated #Diwali at Sir Sayajirao Hospital in Vadodra last night. pic.twitter.com/8gHsg0BMhl — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

“We had planned to celebrate Diwali with the stable COVID-19 patients who didn’t need supplemental oxygen supply much. We lit up diyas in a dark room and prayed to God to remove the darkness and bright light in this COVID-19 situation,” said Dr Belim, administrative nodal officer of the Corona building at the SSG Hospital.

