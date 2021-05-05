Himachal Pradesh Government Contemplates Lockdown As Covid-19 Cases Spike

With the second wave of the pandemic sweeping across the country, coronavirus infections have been spiralling out of control in Himachal Pradesh. The state’s active Covid-19 caseload rose to 21,000 during the last 24 hours.

While Himachal’s Covid-19 recovery rate has reduced from 85 to 78 per cent within a week, as many as 165 people succumbed to the virus during the last five days. The state’s death toll stands at about 1,700.

To take stock of the deteriorating situation, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur held a meeting with top officials on Wednesday morning to consider the possibility of imposing a lockdown in the state.

“If the government decides to impose a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, we will support it,” said Opposition leader Mukesh Agnihotri.

The state’s Covid-19 fatalities have been the highest during the last five days.

Kangra district has been severely impacted due to the rising number of infections and local authorities have reported a shortage of hospital beds and medical supplies, there.

Congress MLA Asha Kumari, who was present in Thakur’s meeting said, “The national Covid-19 recovery rate is 81.9 per cent but Himachal Pradesh’s recovery rate stands at 78.1 per cent. This is a serious issue which needs to be immediately addressed.”

According to projections based on current trends, the state’s active caseload will breach the 25,000-mark in the next few days.

A meeting of the state cabinet has also been scheduled later today, to decide on the need for a lockdown.

