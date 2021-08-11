COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India Cross 52 Crore

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said total vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 52 crore mark.

It said over 40 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country today.

Besides, it said over 20,58,952 people have been administered first dose of the vaccine, while 4,30,665 people were given second dose of the vaccine in the age group 18-44 years on Wednesday.

“Cumulatively, 18,45,43,154 people, in the age group 18-44 years, across states and UTs have received their first dose and 1,34,04,637 received their second dose since the start of phase 3 of the nationwide vaccination drive,” it said.

Five states--Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh--have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of Covid vaccine, the ministry stated.

“On 208th day of the vaccination drive on Wednesday, a total of 40,02,634 vaccine doses were given. A total of 29,07,836 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 10,94,798 beneficiaries received second dose of the vaccine,” it said, adding that final reports would be completed for the day by Wednesday night. (With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine