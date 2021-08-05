COVID-19 Takes 10 More Lives In Maharashtra

Nearly a dozen have lost their lives, while 276 new cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

Officials said the infections are rising with total number of cases surging to 5,45,825.

While ten more people died due to the viral infection, the total death toll in the district have moved up to 11,066.

Officials maintained that the mortality rate in Thane stands at 2.02 percent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,33,518, while the death toll has reached 3,207,officials maintained. (With PTI inputs)

