Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
No FIR Against Nawab Malik For Allegedly Violating Covid-19 Norms, Mumbai Court Rejects Plea

A Mumbai court has rejected a complaint against Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms. Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya, the complainant who is the former Mumbai BJP Youth Wing president sought direction from a court to register FIR against him.

Nawab Malik | PTI

2021-12-18T19:48:01+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 7:48 pm

A magistrate's court in Mumbai on Saturday rejected former Mumbai BJP youth wing president Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya's plea seeking the court's direction to the police for registration of an FIR against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for allegedly violating Covid-19 norms.

The former BJP functionary had sought registration of a case against Malik under -

1. Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian penal code, 

In his complaint filed before the metropolitan magistrate's court in Mazgaon in south Mumbai, Kamboj had alleged that Malik violated the pandemic norms by asking NCP workers to gather outside the court when he was attending a hearing on November 29. Malik had appeared before the court in connection with a defamation case filed by Kamboj.

"Considering the nature of offences alleged against the accused there are no grounds as such to direct the police for investigation under the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc)," metropolitan magistrate PI Mokashi said while rejecting Kamboj's application.

Kamboj had filed multiple defamation cases against Malik, a senior NCP leader, for allegedly defaming him and his family during press conferences about the alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship in Mumbai in October.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others in connection with the case. Most of the accused are currently out on bail.

Nawab Malik Mumbai Covid-19 India COVID Restrictions Pandemic Restrictions National
