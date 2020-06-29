Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till July 31 As Covid Cases Continue To Rise

A day after indicating that the restriction in Maharashtra will go beyond June 30, the Shiv Sena-led government on Monday announced that the ongoing lockdown in the state will continue till July 31, keeping in view the rising number of Coronavirus cases.

The CM had appealed on Sunday to all doctors and private hospitals to start their services in view of the ongoing pandemic.

An order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on Monday said wearing face covers or masks, maintaining social distancing, restricted gatherings, and other measures shall continue to prevail.

The state government has also advised that work from home should be followed as far as possible.

Mehta's order said private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent strength or 10 people whichever is more.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported its biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally of patients in the state to 1,64,626. The state death toll has gone up to 7429.

In Maharashtra, outdoor movements continue to be restricted for essential activities like buying food, vegetables, visits to markets, salons, barber shops, with a radius of 2 kms only, said Deputy Commissioner of Police and Mumbai Police Spokesperson Pranaya Ashok.

Night curfew for people and vehicles will be implemented strictly from 9 p.m.- 5a.m., barring essential or medical requirements, besides all other norms like wearing masks in public, following physical distancing rules at all places, etc.