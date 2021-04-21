Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh Govt To Vaccinate All Adults Free Of Cost From May 1

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that all adults will be provided with the Covid-19 vaccine free of cost during the third phase of the vaccination drive.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement in Bhopal, earlier today.

India’s third phase of the Covid-19 inoculation drive will commence from May 1, the Centre had announced on Monday.

Under the third phase, everyone above 18 years will be able to avail the Covid-19 vaccine. Currently, only those above 45 years can avail the vaccine.

Apart from opening up the vaccination drive to a majority of the population, the Centre also incentivised vaccine manufacturers to further scale up production, as part oof its new vaccine policy.

Vaccine manufacturers have also been permitted to release up to 50 per cent of their supply to state governments and in open market at pre-declared price.

Asserting the need for people to stay indoors, Chouhan said if Covid-19 is to be curbed, then the chain of infection must be broken and for this, people need to avoid unnecessary travel.

He further urged people to impose a janata curfew (public curfew) in their localities till April 30 to break the transmission chain.

(With PTI inputs)

