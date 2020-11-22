Covid-19: Centre Dispatches Teams To Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, UP

High-level central teams have been dispatched to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to support the state governments in their fight against Covid-19 as the three states reported a sudden spike in positive cases, the Union health ministry said on Sunday. Earlier, high-level central teams were sent to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Manipur and Chhattisgarh.

"These three-member teams will visit districts reporting a high number of Covid-19 cases and support the states’ efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up," a health ministry statement said.

Recently, India's active caseload declined to 4,40,962 with active cases comprising only 4.85 per cent of the total cases while the national Covid-19 recovery rate surged to 93.69 per cent with the country registering 43,493 new recoveries in a span of 24 hours taking the total recovered cases to 85,21,617 on Sunday. "The gap between recovered and active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 80,80,655," the ministry highlighted.

According to government data, ten states and UTs contribute to 77.68 per cent of the new recovered cases.

Officials also said that at present, 26 states and UTs have less than 20,000 active cases, while 7 states and UTs have 20,000 to 50,000 active cases, whereas Maharashtra and Kerala have reported a 50,000 plus caseload.

Meanwhile in Delhi 6,963 persons recovered from Covid-19. Kerala and Maharashtra reported 6,719 and 4,088 new recoveries respectively. Delhi reported 5,879 cases in a span of 24 hours. Kerala recorded 5,772 new cases while Maharashtra reported 5,760 cases on Saturday, according to health ministry data.

Fifteen states and UTs have been reporting less than the national average of cases per million population. Twenty-one states and UTs are reporting lower than the national average of deaths per million (96). Fourteen states and UTs have more deaths per million population than the national average (96), government data stated.

India's Covid-19 caseload mounted to 90,95,806 with 45,209 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,33,227 with 501 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine