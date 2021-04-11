Covid-19: As Delhi Reports Its Highest Single-Day Spike, CM Kejriwal, Says Situation Is ‘Very Dangerous’

Delhi reported its highest single-day Covid-19 surge on Sunday as the national capital logged 10,732 new coronavirus infections.

The development comes just hours after the Delhi government announced new covid-19 restrictions, banning public gatherings and limiting the occupancy of restaurants and cinema halls to 50 per cent.

Terming the covid-19 situation in the national capital as the “fourth wave of the pandemic”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the virus is spreading fast and the current situation is “very dangerous”.

"Cases have escalated in a big way in the last 10-15 days. And, in the past 24 hours, the city has recorded 10,732 cases," he said.

The previous highest-ever single-day spike in Delhi of 8,593 cases was reported on November 11, 2020, while on November 19, the city had recorded 131 Covid-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

"Prior to 10,732 cases, Delhi had recorded about 7,900 cases, and over 8,500 cases a day prior to that," he said.

This is also the first time daily infections have breached the 10,000-mark in the national capital since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

On Saturday, 7,897 cases and 39 fatalities were registered. The positivity rate also mounted to 10.21 per cent, breaching the 10 per cent-mark for the first time this year.

The positivity rate mid-November last year stood above 15 per cent.

On Friday, 8,521 cases and 39 deaths were recorded. This was also the first time that over 8,000 cases were recorded in a day this year amid a massive spike in cases in the last few weeks.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 7,437 cases. This was also the first time that over 7,000 cases were reported in a day this year.

On preceding two days, the cases count had stood above 5,000.

On November 27, the city had recorded 5,482 cases and 6,224 cases on November 24 and 7,486 on November 18, according to official data.

(With PTI inputs)

