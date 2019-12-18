Court Finds Four Guilty, One Acquitted In 2008 Jaipur Serial Blasts Case

A special court in Jaipur on Wednesday found four accused guilty on charges of conspiracy in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts that had left nearly 70 people dead and 185 injured.
However, one of the accused was acquitted by the court.
Eight serial bomb blasts had rocked Jaipur on May 13, 2008.
Also Read | Pink Turns Red: Seven Blasts In 12 Minutes
The four convicts - Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Salman and Saifurrehman - were present in the court.
“The court has acquitted Shahbaz Hussain because the allegation against him could not be proved. The rest four have been convicted under section 120 (B) of IPC for conspiracy,” Suresh Vyas, amicus curiae for Hussain told, reporters.
Hussain was accused of sending an email taking responsibility for the blasts.
(PTI)
Students From 19 US Universities, Including Harvard, Extend Solidarity To Jamia, AMU After 'Police Violence'
Anti-CAA Protests Live Updates: HRD Ministry Seeks Reports From Jamia, AMU Over Violence
'A Small Price': Actor Sushant Singh's Contract With 'Savdhaan India' Ends After Participation In Anti-CAA Protest
Ex-Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Sentenced To Death In High Treason Case: Pak Media
Child Rape Convicts Should Not Have Right To File Mercy Petition: President Kovind
Open Letter | Is This The Justice You Wanted, Ms Bachchan?
'Matter Of Concern': NHRC Orders Probe Into Killing Of Rape Accused In Telangana
Newborns Don’t Need Hepatitis B Vaccine Immediately After Birth, Can Wait For 6 Months, Says ICMR Study