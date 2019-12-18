December 18, 2019
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Court Finds Four Guilty, One Acquitted In 2008 Jaipur Serial Blasts Case

Court Finds Four Guilty, One Acquitted In 2008 Jaipur Serial Blasts Case

Eight serial bomb blasts had rocked Jaipur on May 13, 2008 that had left nearly 70 people dead and 185 injured

PTI 18 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Court Finds Four Guilty, One Acquitted In 2008 Jaipur Serial Blasts Case
Court Finds Four Guilty, One Acquitted In 2008 Jaipur Serial Blasts Case
outlookindia.com
2019-12-18T13:29:58+0530

A special court in Jaipur on Wednesday found four accused guilty on charges of conspiracy in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts that had left nearly 70 people dead and 185 injured.

However, one of the accused was acquitted by the court.

Eight serial bomb blasts had rocked Jaipur on May 13, 2008.

Also Read | Pink Turns Red: Seven Blasts In 12 Minutes

The four convicts - Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Salman and Saifurrehman - were present in the court.

“The court has acquitted Shahbaz Hussain because the allegation against him could not be proved. The rest four have been convicted under section 120 (B) of IPC for conspiracy,” Suresh Vyas, amicus curiae for Hussain told, reporters.

Hussain was accused of sending an email taking responsibility for the blasts.

(PTI)

Next Story >>

When Did Our Students Become Criminals?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Jaipur Terrorism Bomb Blasts Jaipur Serial Blasts National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Latest Issue

CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS

Outlook Videos