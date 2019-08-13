﻿
Court Cancels Bail Of 3 UP Cops For Allegedly Framing, Murdering Unnao Rape Survivor's Father

Earlier in the day, the court framed charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and others for the alleged murder of the Unnao rape survivor's father in judicial custody.

PTI 13 August 2019
Unnao rape survivor
A Delhi court on Tuesday cancelled the bail of three Uttar Pradesh police officials and sent them into custody for allegedly framing and murdering the father of Unnao rape survivor.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma passed the order.

Earlier in the day, the court framed charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and others for the alleged murder of the rape survivor's father in judicial custody.

The court also framed charges against Sengar and others for allegedly assaulting and framing him in the Arms Act case in 2018.

Charges have been framed against 10 accused.

(PTI)

