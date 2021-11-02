Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Counting Of Votes Begins For Bypolls To 3 LS, 29 Assembly Seats Amid Tight Security

Bypolls Results: INLD leader Abhay Chautala, Wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh and former national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh are among the prominent candidates whose fate will be decided.

Counting Of Votes Begins For Bypolls To 3 LS, 29 Assembly Seats Amid Tight Security
Out of the 29 Assembly seats, the BJP had won in around half a dozen constituencies earlier, the Congress had nine, while the rest were with the regional parties. | Representational Image

Trending

Counting Of Votes Begins For Bypolls To 3 LS, 29 Assembly Seats Amid Tight Security
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T09:30:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 9:30 am

Counting of votes for the recently held bye-elections to three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats spread across 13 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli have begun on Tuesday morning.

INLD leader Abhay Chautala, who quit the Haryana assembly in protest against the three new central agri laws, Congress' Pratibha Singh, wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh, former national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh and ex-minister from Telangana Eatala Rajender are among the prominent candidates whose fate will be decided.

The assembly by-elections which saw a high turnout were held in five seats in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one seat each is in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana.

Related Stories

UP Elections 2022: Samajwadi Party Set To Tie Up With RLD, Seat-Sharing Being Discussed

Out of the 29 Assembly seats, the BJP had won in around half a dozen constituencies earlier, the Congress had nine, while the rest were with the regional parties.

The seats where Lok Sabha by-elections were held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

In all the three Lok Sabha constituencies, the sitting members had died.

The Mandi seat fell vacant after the death of Ramswaroop Sharma (BJP) in March. The bye-election to the Khandwa parliamentary constituency was necessitated following the death of BJP member Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan while in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, it was due to the demise of Independent Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar.

In Mandi, Pratibha Singh is pitted against BJP's Khushal Singh Thakur, a Kargil war hero.
In Meghalaya, former national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh is contesting the election from Mawphlang on a United Democratic Party (UDP) ticket. He is up against former Congress MLA Kennedy C Khyriem and a sitting member of the district council (MDC) from the NPP, Lamphrang Blah.

In Haryana, the by-election to Ellenabad Assembly constituency was necessitated by the resignation of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala as MLA in protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

Chautala, son of INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala, is contesting against Congress nominee Pawan Beniwal and BJP-JP candidate Gobind Kanda, the brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and legislator Gopal Kanda.

It is an important contest for the Chautalas as Abhay Chautala had won the 2010 bypolls from Ellenabad when Om Prakash Chautala vacated the seat, and then retained it in 2014 and also in 2019 Assembly polls, when he was the lone INLD MLA in the House.

In the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency, seven-time independent MP Mohan Delkar's wife Kalaben Delkar is contesting as Shiv Sena candidate against BJP's Mahesh Gavit and Congress' Mahesh Dhodi.

In Huzurabad Assembly constituency in Telangana, the ruling TRS, opposition BJP and Congress locked in a triangular contest.

The by-election was held following the resignation of Eatala Rajender in June after his removal from the state Cabinet over allegations of land grabbing. Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, had quit the TRS and is contesting on a BJP ticket.

The result is significant for the BJP as it aims at emerging as an alternative to the ruling TRS in the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections.

In Assam, the ruling BJP has fielded candidates in three seats leaving the other two to alliance partner UPPL. The Congress put up nominees in all five, while its former allies, the AIUDF and the BPF, are contesting in two and one seats respectively.

In West Bengal, TMC heavyweight Udayan Guha is looking to reclaim Dinhata seat, which the BJP had snatched from him in the April elections.

The by-election was held following the resignation of Nisith Pramanik, now Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, as he chose to retain his Lok Sabha membership.

Bypolls to Dinhata and Santipur are seen as a prestige battle for the BJP, which is currently grappling with an exodus of MLAs and senior leaders.

In Santipur, BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar had resigned from the assembly.

In Rajasthan, the bypolls were necessitated due to the demise of Congress MLA from Vallabhnagar Gajendra Singh Shaktawat and BJP legislator from Dhariawad Gautam Lal Meena.

In Vallabhnagar, the ruling Congress party has given a ticket to Gajendra Shaktawat's wife, Preeti Shaktawat, while the BJP has fielded Himmat Singh Jhala.

The Congress has fielded Nagraj Meena in Dhariawad against BJP candidate Khet Singh Meena.

Both the BJP and the Congress are keen to win the results will send a message across the state about the performance of the Ashok Gehlot government, which is facing a challenge from the Congress faction led by Sachin Pilot.

In Karanataka, the by-election was necessitated following the death of Sindgi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal and will be the first electoral test for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who had replaced B S Yediyurappa.

Counting of votes will also take place in Andhra Pradesh's Badvel seat, earlier held by the YSRC, Deglur in Maharashtra, which was held by the Congress, and Tuirial assembly seat in Mizoram.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Himachal Pradesh Haryana Telangana Assam Bihar Karnataka By-election / Bypoll BJP Congress National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

Samajwadi Party Asks Workers To Observe Third Of Every Month As 'Lakhimpur Kisan Smriti Diwas'

Congress Candidates Nagraj Meena and Preeti Shekhawat Leading In Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls

COP26 Climate Summit: India Will Achieve Net Zero Carbon Goal By 2070, Says PM Modi

ED Arrests Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh; Case Involves 100 Crore/Month Extortion Allegations

Himachal Pradesh: Disquiet In BJP Camp, Congress Crosses Fingers Ahead Of Bypoll Results On Tuesday`

Mamata 'Begum', Nephew ‘Aurangzeb’: TMC Furious After Tripura CM Aide's Slur

Modi In Glasgow: All You Need To Know About PM's Cop26 Address On Climate Change

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Brilliant Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from India

Diwali Bonanza: Punjab CM Channi Announces 11% Hike In Dearness Allowance Ahead Of Polls

Diwali Bonanza: Punjab CM Channi Announces 11% Hike In Dearness Allowance Ahead Of Polls

Diwali Firecracker Ban: SC Says Cannot Impose Complete Ban, Here's What That Means

Diwali Firecracker Ban: SC Says Cannot Impose Complete Ban, Here's What That Means

J&K: Poonch-Rajouri Highway Opens For Traffic After 21-Day Long Counter-Terrorism Operation

J&K: Poonch-Rajouri Highway Opens For Traffic After 21-Day Long Counter-Terrorism Operation

Win For Navjot Singh Sidhu? Punjab Advocate General Resigns Following Appointment Row

Win For Navjot Singh Sidhu? Punjab Advocate General Resigns Following Appointment Row

Read More from Outlook

Counting Of Votes Begins For Bypolls To 3 LS, 29 Assembly Seats Amid Tight Security

Counting Of Votes Begins For Bypolls To 3 LS, 29 Assembly Seats Amid Tight Security

Outlook Web Desk / Bypolls Results: INLD leader Abhay Chautala, Wife of Virbhadra Singh and former national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh are among the prominent candidates whose fate will be decided.

COP26 Climate Summit: India Will Achieve Net Zero Carbon Goal By 2070, Says PM Modi

COP26 Climate Summit: India Will Achieve Net Zero Carbon Goal By 2070, Says PM Modi

Outlook Web Desk / PM Narendra Modi, Addressing the UN COP26 at Glasgow, said India is the only country that is delivering in ‘letter and spirit’ the commitments on tackling climate change.

Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Vs NZ: Tendulkar

Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Vs NZ: Tendulkar

PTI / Known as 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar also heaped high praise on New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for his tactics throughout the game against India.

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

J&K Govt Sets Up State Investigation Agency To Probe Militancy Cases

Naseer A Ganai / The order says the J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) will be the Nodal Agency for coordinating with the NIA and other Central Agencies.

Advertisement