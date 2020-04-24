Coronavirus Live Updates: US Death Toll Crosses 50,000-mark; Cases In India Rise to 23,452

The death toll due to Coronavirus has risen to 718 while the total number of positive cases has soared to 23,077, according to the Health Ministry.

Globally, there are more than 2.6 million COVID-19 cases and more than 1,85,000 deaths. In US, the number of coronavirus cases has surpassed 850,000. It reported 3,176 deaths in 24 hours, taking the number of total fatalities near 50,000.

In India, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 6,430 cases of which 840 patients have recovered and 283 patients have died.

Catch The Latest Updates Here:

9:33PM: The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 25 in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, with one fresh casualty and the number of cases climbed to 1,621 as 111 more people tested positive for the infection, according to official data.

9:01PM: A railway pharmacist in Ghaziabad, on leave since Apr 15 and residing in COVID-19 hotspot, tests positive for coronavirus, says Northern Railways.

8:57PM: The death due to the coronavirus pandemic in the US has crossed the 50,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday exceeded 2.7 million globally, with more than 192,000 dead, the university said.

8:28PM: 357 new coronavirus patients found in Mumbai, tally rises to 4,589; death toll increases to 179 with 11 persons dying during the day: BMC.

7:10PM: Six new coronavirus cases reported in Dharavi in Mumbai, taking total number of cases in area to 220 including 14 deaths: BMC.

5:42PM: COVID-19 situation especially serious in Ahmedabad, Surat, Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai: MHA.

5:09PM: Without lockdown, there would have been estimated 1 lakh COVID-19 cases; the outbreak is under control in India, says Govt.

5:08PM: Decision to impose lockdown was timely, it was effective in controlling coronavirus spread, says Govt.

5:07PM: Doubling rate of COVID-19 cases now stands at 10 days: Health Ministry.

5:06PM: No new case of COVID-19 reported from 80 districts in last 14 days, says Health Ministry.

5:05PM: 4,748 COVID-19 patients, which is 20.57 per cent, have been cured so far in country: Health Ministry.

5:03PM: 1,684 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, total number of cases rise to 23,077: Health Ministry.

4:03PM: Seven police personnel in Coimbatore, including four women, test positive for COVID-19: top police official.

3:29PM: Tigress dies of kidney failure in Delhi zoo, sample sent for coronavirus testing: Official.

3:23PM: Govt should cut 30 pc of wasteful expenses, shelve central vista and bullet train projects to save money for coronavirus fight: Rahul Gandhi.

3:16PM: Instead of curtailing its wasteful expenses, Govt hurting middle class employees, pensioners: Congress on freezing of dearness allowance.

3:12PM: Govt decision to freeze dearness allowance of employees, pensioners 'insensitive and inhumane': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

2:45 PM: Prime Minister Modi promised to provide all possible support for maintaining supplies of essential goods, including medical products to Singapore. PM also expressed his appreciation for the support being extended to Indian citizens in Singapore: Prime Minister's Office (PMO)

2:22 PM: 44 fresh cases and three deaths have been reported in Rajasthan today, taking the total number of cases and deaths to 2008 & 31 respectively in the State: Rajasthan Health Department

1:58 PM: At least 40 healthcare staff including doctors, nurses and paramedics posted at gastroenterology department of AIIMS are under self-quarantine after a 35-year-old male nurse detected positive for COVID19: AIIMS authorities

1:30 PM: Twenty-five doctors and medical personnel in quarantine in a state-run school here have been shifted to a guest house after they complained of poor facilities in several videos that later went viral.

12:48 PM: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to those people who have recovered from COVID19 to donate blood plasma. He says the government will send a car and arrange for transport to the hospital and provide safety for the donators.

12:30 PM: 18 new COVID19 positive cases (including 11 from Bengaluru urban) reported today; the total number of positive cases in the State is 463: Karnataka Government

12:05 PM: A 61-year-old and a 40-year-old with comorbid conditions who had tested positive for COVID19 passed away in Pune last night; the total death toll in Pune district rises to 63: Health Officials, Pune

11:50 AM: 778 more COVID19 cases and 14 more deaths reported in Maharashtra, as of 10 am today. Total cases in the state at 6427 & deaths at 283: Maharashtra Public Health Department

11:40 AM: The villages in India have given the mantra of - 'Do gaj doori ' to define social distancing in simpler terms, to fight coronavirus pandemic: PM Modi during interaction with Sarpanchas across the nation.

11:33 AM: Now, broadband has reached more than 1.25 lakh panchayats. Not only that, but the number of common service centres in villages is also crossing three lakh: PM Modi

11:26 AM: E-Gram Swaraj app is a step towards digitization of the gram panchayat. It will have the database of all accounts and work of panchayats: PM Modi

11:21 AM: "I want to give an important message to all. Coronavirus has given us the big lesson to walk towards the direction that we have to be self-dependent. Village, district and state should be independent for the fulfilment of their own needs": PM Modi

11:20 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates e-GramSwaraj portal and a mobile application, on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas

11:13 AM: PM Modi interacts with Sarpanchs from across the nation via video conferencing.

11:05 AM: Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Bihar on Friday; the total number of cases in the state now stands at 176, said Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health).

10:39 AM: 3,600 more stranded British travellers set to return from India on 14 new flights chartered by UK Govt. Once completed, these additional flights will bring the total number of people flown to the UK from India on Govt charter flights to over 13,000: British High Commission in India

10:30 AM: A four-month-old coronavirus positive baby girl passed away at the state-run Medical College hospital here on account of heart failure. This is after a six-month-old died in Chandigarh a day ago.

9:32 AM: In a shocking development, Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has tested COVID-19 positive, official sources said here early on Friday. Awhad, along with a dozen of his family members had been in home quarantine since past 10 days.

9:27 AM: Rajsthan reports 36 new positive cases (13 in Jaipur, 18 in Kota, 4 in Jhalawar and one in Bharatpur). The total number of cases in the state is now 2000, says state Health Department.

9:21 AM: New York, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, has seen 13.9 per cent positive results in the state's antibody tests, which means around 2.7 million people could be infected with the COVID-19, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

9:15 AM: Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 718; the number of cases climb to 23,077, says Health Ministry.

9:12 AM: A vegetable hawker in Ward-3, Mehrauli here has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.