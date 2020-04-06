Coronavirus: Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital Shuts After 3 Doctors, 26 Nurses Test Positive

The Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, listed a COVID-19 hotspot by the government, was shut and declared a containment zone on Monday after three doctors and 26 nurses from the hospital tested positive for the novel coronavirus, NDTV reported.
270 nurses and patients from the hospital are being tested for coronavirus. Entry and exit to the hospital has also been sealed till all the patients are tested for the virus.
With an increase of 490 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India's positive cases crossed the 4,000 mark, mounting to 4,067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.
The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 781, most among Indian states, with 33 people more people testing positive for the disease.
There are 3,666 active cases across in India so far, while 292 people have been cured or discharged or have migrated. Till date, 117 deaths have been reported in the country.
