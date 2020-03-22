Coronavirus: India's Death Toll Rises To 6 As Two Die In Bihar, Mumbai

Bihar on Sunday reported its first case of COVID-19 death as a 38-year-old man with travel history to Qatar died at the AIIMS in Patna, taking the nationwide toll to six, hospital superintendent CM Singh said.

Saif Ali (38), a resident of Munger district in Bihar, was admitted to the hospital with kidney ailment on Friday, he said.



However, doctors noticed that he was also suffering from respiratory problems, following which they sent his swab samples to the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute (RMRI), Patna.



Ali, who was on dialysis, died on Saturday night, but his COVID-19 test results from RMRI came only on Sunday morning, Singh said.

Earlier a 63-year-old patient, who had tested positive for Coronavirus, succumbed to illness on Saturday night in Maharashtra.

The man was admitted to the H N Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.

The Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation in a statement said the patient had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease.

He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome leading to his death, the statement said.

The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 74 with 10 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the 10 new cases, 6 are in Mumbai and 4 in Pune, they said on Sunday.

Maharashtra has so far reported the highest number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

Earlier this week, a COVID-19 patient died in Mumbai.