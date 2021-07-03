Coronavirus: 44,111 New Cases In India, 5% Lower Than Yesterday

Also read Don’t Foul Our Oxygen

India reported 44,111 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, five per cent lower than the previous day. The day also reported as many as 2,96,05,779 recoveries.

The country recorded 738 deaths. The country crossed 4 lakh Covid deaths on Friday. India is now third after US and Brazil in terms of number of covid fatalities. The current death toll is 4,01,050.

As many as 34,46,11,291 vaccine doses have been administered so far in India.

Total number of active cases stands at 4,95,533.

