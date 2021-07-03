July 03, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Coronavirus: 44,111 New Cases In India, 5% Lower Than Yesterday

Coronavirus: 44,111 New Cases In India, 5% Lower Than Yesterday

The current death toll is 4,01,050.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:05 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Coronavirus: 44,111 New Cases In India, 5% Lower Than Yesterday
India is now third after US and Brazil in terms of number of covid fatalities.
Representational Image
Coronavirus: 44,111 New Cases In India, 5% Lower Than Yesterday
outlookindia.com
2021-07-03T10:05:52+05:30
Also read

India reported 44,111 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, five per cent lower than the previous day. The day also reported as many as 2,96,05,779 recoveries.

The country recorded 738 deaths. The country crossed 4 lakh Covid deaths on Friday. India is now third after US and Brazil in terms of number of covid fatalities. The current death toll is 4,01,050.

As many as 34,46,11,291 vaccine doses have been administered so far in India.

Total number of active cases stands at 4,95,533.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

UP Polls For Zila Panchayat Chairman Posts In 53 Districts Today

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau India Covid Second Wave COVID-19 Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos