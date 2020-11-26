November 26, 2020
Corona
Constitution Day: President Kovind Reads Preamble From Rashtrapati Bhavan

Reading screened live at Kevadia in Gujarat too which is hosting the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference.

PTI 26 November 2020
President Ram Nath Kovind
2020-11-26T15:30:05+05:30
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday led the nation in a community reading of the preamble to the Constitution on the occasion of the Constitution Day.

“The President read the preamble from Rashtrapati Bhavan which was live telecast by Doordarshan and joined by the people across the nation,” an official statement said.

It was screened live at Kevadia in Gujarat too which is hosting the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference.

The participants also read out the preamble along with the President, the statement said.

“The community reading of the Preamble, organised by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, is the part of various activities such as webinars, exhibitions, essay competition, poster competition, quiz competition and slogan competition aimed at highlighting and reiterating the values and principles enshrined in the Constitution,” said the statement.

