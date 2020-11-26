Constitution Day: President Kovind Reads Preamble From Rashtrapati Bhavan

Also read Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute To Ambedkar On Constitution Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday led the nation in a community reading of the preamble to the Constitution on the occasion of the Constitution Day.

“The President read the preamble from Rashtrapati Bhavan which was live telecast by Doordarshan and joined by the people across the nation,” an official statement said.

It was screened live at Kevadia in Gujarat too which is hosting the 80th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference.

The participants also read out the preamble along with the President, the statement said.

“The community reading of the Preamble, organised by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, is the part of various activities such as webinars, exhibitions, essay competition, poster competition, quiz competition and slogan competition aimed at highlighting and reiterating the values and principles enshrined in the Constitution,” said the statement.

