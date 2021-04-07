Jammu and Kashmir Police Wednesday arrested four persons, including a police constable and a retired army officer in connection with the rape of a minor. The arrests were made based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, officials said.

The incident took place in Bonigam Qazigund area, located 70km south of Srinagar.

“Police station Qazigund received a written complaint by a complainant stating that her daughter (name withheld) was raped by three persons at Bonigam Qazigund,” the police said in a statement.

The case came to light when it was discovered that the victim was pregnant, the police said.

A case has been filed under sections 376D, 342, 109 of the IPC and section 4 of the POCSO Act, police said.

The accused have been identified as retired army officer Zahoor Ahmad Mir, police constable Kifayat Ahmad Malik, one Aejaz Ahmad Shah and one Shabrooza.

Police said Malik was not on duty when the crime occurred. “In addition to criminal proceedings, departmental proceedings have been initiated against him (Malik),” an official said.

The police statement that was issued today also emphasised that strict action will be taken against all such offenders, “especially when they are cops”.

All the accused hail from the same village. One of the accused, Aejaz Ahmad Shah, is reported to be handicapped.

The victim’s mother approached the police on Monday with a medical report of her daughter, which stated that the minor is four months pregnant.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine