Congress To Skip All-Party Meeting On 'One Nation, One Election' Called By PM Narendra Modi Today

PM Modi has invited the heads of all the political parties that have at least one member either in the Lok Sabha or in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 June 2019
Congress will not attend an all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue of "one nation, one election"
The Congress will skip the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to discuss the 'one nation, one election' proposal.

Earlier, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi had told the media in Parliament: "As far as I know, our party is not attending the meeting."

PM Modi has invited the heads of all the political parties that have at least one member either in the Lok Sabha or in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Besides the Congress, leaders of many other opposition parties are also giving the meeting called by Modi a miss.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, DMK President MK Stalin, TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu are among a host of opposition leaders who will skip the meeting on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremeo Mayawati will also not attend the meeting.

