Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Congress, SP MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of UP Assembly Elections 2022

Congress MLA Naresh Saini and Samajwadi Party MLA Hari Om Yadav have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The state will go to polls this February and March.

Congress, SP MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of UP Assembly Elections 2022
Congress MLA Naresh Saini joining BJP | Twitter

Trending

Congress, SP MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of UP Assembly Elections 2022
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T15:17:51+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 3:17 pm

Congress MLA Naresh Saini and Samajwadi Party MLA Hari Om Yadav, both from Uttar Pradesh, joined the BJP on Wednesday, a day after the ruling party suffered a jolt with the resignation of state government minister Swami Prasad Maurya. 

Both Saini and Yadav hail from backward castes, and the BJP's decision to induct them into its fold appears to be aimed at refuting suggestions that it is confronting challenges in maintaining its strength among the OBCs, a group in which Swami Prasad Maurya is seen as an influential leader in parts of the state. 

The two MLAs along with former Samajwadi Party MLA Dharmpal Singh joined the BJP in the presence of UP deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and state party president Swatantra Dev Singh. 

Related Stories

Lord Krishna tells me daily in my dreams that I’ll establish Ram Rajya in UP after polls: Akhilesh

UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya Resigns Ahead Of Elections, Joins Samajwadi Party

NCP And Samajwadi Party Will Fight UP Elections Together: Sharad Pawar

Top BJP UP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, continued to hold meeting with the party's central leaders here on Wednesday as they give final touches to the list of probable candidates for the initial phases of the seven-phase assembly polls in the state starting from February 10 and deliberate over other aspects of the campaign. 

Amid speculation that Adityanath, who is currently a member of the Legislative Council, may also fight the assembly polls, a party leader said it is unlikely that he will contest from Mathura, as suggested by some reports. 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Adityanath enjoys popular appeal among BJP supporters across the state, a party leader noted, adding that the Central Election Committee, whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top party leaders, will take a final call on whether he should contest or not.

Tags

PTI Uttar Pradesh UP Assembly Election 2022 Elections 2022 BJP Congress Samajwadi Party National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron And Children: Is Vaccinating Adults Key To Keeping Kids Kids Safe?

Omicron And Children: Is Vaccinating Adults Key To Keeping Kids Kids Safe?

NEWSFLASH | Army Chief MM Naravane Speaks On Chinese Situation And Nagaland Firing

From Sages To Politicians, Why We Love Building Statues Of Prominent Figures

UN Condemns Apps Like 'Sulli Deals' As A Form Of Hate Speech In India

Covid-19 Cases Coming Down: Mumbai Mayor Asks Citizens To Get Vaccinated

Haridwar Hate Speech: SC Seeks Centre's Response In 'Dharam Sansad' Case

Omicron May Replace Delta As Most Dominant Covid-19 Strain: Why It Matters

Covid Tally: India Logs 1.9 Lakh Fresh Infections, Active Cases Highest In 211 Days

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

Advertisement

More from India

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Dharam Sansad Row | What Is Hate Speech And What Do Indian Laws Say About It?

Dharam Sansad Row | What Is Hate Speech And What Do Indian Laws Say About It?

Shaastra 2022 To Showcase Virtual Rendering Of IIT Madras On Futuristic Martian Landscape

Shaastra 2022 To Showcase Virtual Rendering Of IIT Madras On Futuristic Martian Landscape

Read More from Outlook

From Sages To Politicians Why We Love Building Statues Of Prominent Figures

From Sages To Politicians Why We Love Building Statues Of Prominent Figures

Asad Ashraf / Can cash-strapped governments like Madhya Pradesh afford expensive concrete symbols? Why do Indian politicians make such a great deal out of erecting statues?

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada revived their famed rivalry on Day 1 of the third Test in Cape Town.

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / A grand alliance involving, Congress, TMC, NCP, MGP and GFP ahead of the Assembly elections could be in the offing. What could this mean for the BJP?

Advertisement