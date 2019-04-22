Lok Sabha Elections: Congress Fields Sheila Dikshit From North East Delhi

Sheila Dikshit, former chief minister of Delhi and president of state Congress unit, will contest Lok Sabha elections from Delhi.

She will contest from North East Delhi.

Her name was announced after the Congress declared list of candidates for six out of seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi.

Among others, JP Agarwal to contest from Chandni Chowk, Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, Ajay Maken from New Delhi, Rajesh Lilothia from North West Delhi (SC) and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi.

The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed as the Rahul Gandhi led party wanted a tie-up only in Delhi while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wanted the alliance to be forged in Haryana as well.

(With inputs from agencies)