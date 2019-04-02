Congress Manifesto Dangerous, Unimplementable: Arun Jaitley

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday dubbed the election manifesto of the Congress "dangerous and unimplementable", saying it was aimed at "balkanisation" of India.

Hitting out at the Congress manifesto which was released by the Gandhi scion, senior BJP leader and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, "When out of ignorance, he makes implementable and dangerous promises, I am sure the country will not be in a mood to oblige."

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, he claimed it was divisive and aimed at "balkanisation of India," and added that the Congress does not deserve "even a single vote" for its promises, including doing away with sedition law.

Even former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh did not dare change the law, he claimed.

Jaitley in a blog said, "The manifesto compromises national security and has sham and bluff promises with little detailed understanding of the subjects involved. It is an irresponsible document which has never to be implemented since the Congress looks a certain loser."

On the proposed amendments in the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, he said it compromised national security. The Congress earlier wanted martyr status for jawans, now they want cases against them, the Union minister said.

"Those who laid their lives for the nation, the Congress wants them to be prosecuted at the behest of relatives of terrorists," he alleged.

Jaitley alleged that though the party had set up a drafting committee, it appears that some important points related to Jammu and Kashmir were drafted by Rahul Gandhi's friends in 'tukde tukde' gang.

He was referring to the Congress president's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University in solidarity with protesting students against the arrest of the student union leader Kanahiya Kumar.

On farm loan waiver, the minister said even tokenism had not been done on the issue in the five states where the Congress was in power and said, "It is an attempt to further their tradition of bluff and betrayal."

On Nyay, the minimum income scheme, Jaitley said,"It is a bluff scheme. You only make such promises when you know you would never get a chance to implement them."

He pointed out that in the manifesto, Nyay had become a joint scheme of the central and the state governments, diluting the initial announcement.

PTI