Congress Leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shashi Tharoor Contract Covid-19

Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Hoping to tackle the virus with a “positive frame of mind”, Tharoor tweeted: “After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister& 85 year old mother are in the same boat.”

After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister& 85 year old mother are in the same boat. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Chowdhury, who has been campaigning for the West Bengal Assembly polls said that he will continue to canvass for votes virtually.

The sixth phase of the Bengal polls is due on Thursday.

"I have been tested covid positive, requesting all who came in contact with me for the last 7 days must comply with covid protocols, I will be continuing my campaign through the virtual platform," the West Bengal Pradesh Congress president said on Twitter.

I have been tested covid positive, requesting all who came in contact with me for last 7 days must comply with covid protocols, I will be continuing my campaign through virtual platform, I do suggest and request all to take utmost care to keep away covid from your lives. — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) April 21, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him a speedy recovery.

"Praying for the well-being and swift recovery of Adhir Da," he tweeted.

Praying for the well-being and swift recovery of Adhir Da. @adhirrcinc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2021

The two Congress leaders join a slew of other politicians, who recently tested positive for the virus including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Union minister Sanjeev Balyan among others.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine