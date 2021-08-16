Congress Leader Sushmita Dev Quits Party, Submits Letter To Sonia Gandhi

August 16, 2021
Sushmita Dev wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi offering her resignation, saying she was 'beginning a new chapter of public service'

Outlook Web Bureau 16 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:59 am
Sushmita Dev, president of All India Mahila Congress, on Monday resigned from the party
Sushmita Dev, president of All India Mahila Congress, on Monday resigned from the party, following which she changed her Twitter bio to former leader of the grand old party.

Dev wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi offering her resignation, saying she was “beginning a new chapter of public service”. "I cherish my three-decade-long association with the National Congress. May I take this opportunity to thank the party, all its leaders, members and workers who have been my memorable journey," she said in her letter.

Recently, her Twitter handle was suspended for violating rules. The move came after Twitter blocked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for posting a photograph of the parents of a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi. In defiance, Dev and several other prominent Congress leaders changed their display picture to Gandhi’s and shared the same photograph.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
