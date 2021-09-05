September 05, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Congress Leader Says 10 Indian Sailors Stuck In Cyprus, Seeks Centre’s Intervention

Congress Leader Says 10 Indian Sailors Stuck In Cyprus, Seeks Centre’s Intervention

Charmesh Sharma of Congress from Rajasthan has claimed that the Indian sailors are stuck from a month now in Cyprus.

Outlook Web Desk 05 September 2021, Last Updated at 4:19 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Congress Leader Says 10 Indian Sailors Stuck In Cyprus, Seeks Centre’s Intervention
Congress leader claims 10 Indian sailors stuck in Cyprus. (Representational image)
Congress Leader Says 10 Indian Sailors Stuck In Cyprus, Seeks Centre’s Intervention
outlookindia.com
2021-09-05T16:19:53+05:30

A Congress leader has urged Centre to rescue 10 Indian sailors stuck on a ship anchored off a port in northern Cyprus.

Charmesh Sharma of Congress from Rajasthan has claimed that the Indian sailors are stuck from a month now, who are among the 13 crew members of the ship.

Sharma, quoting one family of the sailor said they are not being allowed to disembark.

Bundi-based Congress leader Charmesh Sharma alleged that the company that originally owned the ship sold it to another firm, which is pressuring the crew to take it to Libya.

In his appeal, Sharma sought the immediate intervention of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs to rescue the sailors.

One of the sailors, Sanjeev Singh Rathod from Udaipur in Rajasthan, recently called his wife on WhatsApp and told her about the grave conditions he and other crew members are facing. He told her that there is a scarcity of food and their lives are in danger, Sharma told PTI on Sunday.

Singh's wife Sweta said she last spoke to her husband on Saturday and he told her that the port authorities were going to block their mobile networks and internet connections.

The crew members are not being allowed to disembark from the ship and are being pressured to take the ship to a port that is in a war zone in Libya, she claimed.

Sweta claimed that she has repeatedly appealed to the concerned authorities for help but hasn't received a positive response from any of them so far. (With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Row After Javed Akhtar Equates RSS, VHP, Bajrang Dal With Taliban

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Ram Nath Kovind Kota, Rajasthan Rajasthan National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos