Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for COVID-19 on Friday. He is under home quarantine.
Taking to Twitter, Azad wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in the last few days may kindly follow the protocol.”
Earlier senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora, and Abhishek Singhvi had tested positive for COVID-19.
While Singhvi has recovered, other leaders are still under treatment.
