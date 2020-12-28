December 28, 2020
Corona
Doctor Steals Police Car After Being Caught For Drink Driving, Takes Cops For A Ride

The incident occurred on Sunday near Kilpauk in Chennai, reports claimed

Outlook Web Bureau 28 December 2020
Representational Image
Unsplash
2020-12-28T18:23:44+05:30

In a bizarre incident, a 31-year-old doctor stole a police vehicle after he was caught driving drunk, reports claimed.

The incident occurred on Sunday near Kilpauk in Chennai. According to reports, the doctor was first detained for driving under the influence of alcohol and the police seized his vehicle.

The accused has been identified as S. Muthu Ganesh, a native of Arakkonam, Ranipet district.

The doctor reportedly had an argument with the police, demanding that his vehicle be handed back. When police officers refused, Ganesh drove away with a police patrol vehicle.

In the chase that soon followed, Ganesh was arrested and handed over to the Kilpauk police who arrested him and remanded him in judicial custody, reports claimed.

