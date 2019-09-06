﻿
Chandrayaan-2 Live Updates: Countdown Begins For 'Vikram's' Historic Landing On Moon

India is set to create history by becoming the first nation to reach closest to the Moon's south pole. Chandrayaan-2 mission is scheduled to land on the lunar surface during early hours of Saturday. Follow live updates here.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 September 2019
Chandrayaan-2 Live Updates: Countdown Begins For ‘Vikram’s’ Historic Landing On Moon
The Chandrayaan-2 moon mission is scheduled to land on the lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday.
Chandrayaan-2 Live Updates: Countdown Begins For ‘Vikram’s’ Historic Landing On Moon
2019-09-06T17:17:39+0530
Chandrayaan-2's landing module 'Vikram' will begin its final descent to pull off a historic soft landing on the lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) awaits with bated breath for the "terrifying moment."

A successful landing will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon.

But it will be the first to launch a mission to the unexplored lunar south pole.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with school students, will be present  at the ISRO centre in Bengaluru to witness the historic event.

Below are the live updates:

5:15pm: The Chandrayaan-2 is a Rs 978 crore unmanned moon mission (satellite cost Rs 603 crore, GSLV MK III cost Rs 375 crore).

5:10pm: A successful touch-down will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon, and the first to launch a mission to the unexplored south polar region.

5:06pm: 'Vikram' will perform a series of complex braking manoeuvres to soft land in the South polar region of the Moon between two craters, Manzinus C and Simpelius N, on September 7.

5:05pm: Chandrayaan-2's 27-kg robotic vehicle 'Pragyan', which translates to 'wisdom' in Sanskrit, can travel up to 500 metres from the landing spot on the Moon and leverages solar energy for its functioning.

5:00pm: Did You Know? The 1,471-kg  lander 'Vikram', named after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, father of the Indian space programme, is designed to execute a soft landing on the lunar surface, and to function for one lunar day, which is equivalent to about 14 earth days.

4:42pm: Hours before the soft landing, the ISRO came out with the Chandrayaan-2 chronicles indulging in 'banter' involving the orbiter, lander and rover 'Pragyan'.

 

4:40pm: In a series of tweets, PM Modi said the mission manifests the best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity. "The moment 130 crore Indians were enthusiastically waiting for is here! In a few hours from now, the final descent of Chandrayaan - 2 will take place on the Lunar South Pole. India, and the rest of the world will yet again see the exemplary prowess of our space scientists," he said.

 

 

4:39pm: Following the landing, the rover 'Pragyaan' will roll out from 'Vikram' between 5.30 am and 6.30 am.

4:36pm: ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the proposed soft landing on the Moon was going to be a "terrifying" moment as the ISRO has not done it before, whereas Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was successfully carried out during the Chandrayaan-1 mission.

4:34pm: 'Vikram' with rover 'Pragyaan' housed inside is scheduled for a powered-descent between 1 am and 2 am on September 7, followed by its touchdown between 1.30 am and 2.30 am. 

Narendra Modi K. Sivan Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission To The Moon ISRO: Indian Space Research Organisation
