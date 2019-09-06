Chandrayaan-2 Live Updates: Countdown Begins For ‘Vikram’s’ Historic Landing On Moon

Chandrayaan-2's landing module 'Vikram' will begin its final descent to pull off a historic soft landing on the lunar surface in the early hours of Saturday, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) awaits with bated breath for the "terrifying moment."

A successful landing will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon.

But it will be the first to launch a mission to the unexplored lunar south pole.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with school students, will be present at the ISRO centre in Bengaluru to witness the historic event.

5:15pm: The Chandrayaan-2 is a Rs 978 crore unmanned moon mission (satellite cost Rs 603 crore, GSLV MK III cost Rs 375 crore).

5:06pm: 'Vikram' will perform a series of complex braking manoeuvres to soft land in the South polar region of the Moon between two craters, Manzinus C and Simpelius N, on September 7.

5:05pm: Chandrayaan-2's 27-kg robotic vehicle 'Pragyan', which translates to 'wisdom' in Sanskrit, can travel up to 500 metres from the landing spot on the Moon and leverages solar energy for its functioning.

5:00pm: Did You Know? The 1,471-kg lander 'Vikram', named after Dr Vikram A Sarabhai, father of the Indian space programme, is designed to execute a soft landing on the lunar surface, and to function for one lunar day, which is equivalent to about 14 earth days.

4:42pm: Hours before the soft landing, the ISRO came out with the Chandrayaan-2 chronicles indulging in 'banter' involving the orbiter, lander and rover 'Pragyan'.

We have the same wishes for Vikram, Orbiter.

4:40pm: In a series of tweets, PM Modi said the mission manifests the best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity. "The moment 130 crore Indians were enthusiastically waiting for is here! In a few hours from now, the final descent of Chandrayaan - 2 will take place on the Lunar South Pole. India, and the rest of the world will yet again see the exemplary prowess of our space scientists," he said.

4:39pm: Following the landing, the rover 'Pragyaan' will roll out from 'Vikram' between 5.30 am and 6.30 am.

4:36pm: ISRO Chairman K Sivan said the proposed soft landing on the Moon was going to be a "terrifying" moment as the ISRO has not done it before, whereas Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was successfully carried out during the Chandrayaan-1 mission.

4:34pm: 'Vikram' with rover 'Pragyaan' housed inside is scheduled for a powered-descent between 1 am and 2 am on September 7, followed by its touchdown between 1.30 am and 2.30 am.