Centre’s Non-Vaccination Strategy Is A Dagger In Mother India's Heart: Rahul Gandhi

Lashing out at the BJP over its Covid crisis management, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Centre's "non-vaccination strategy" is acting as a "dagger in Mother India's heart".

He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the latter’s arrogance has had a disastrous impact on the country.

"Modi Govt’s non vaccination strategy is a dagger in Bharat Mata’s heart. Tragic truth," the Wayanad MP tweeted.

"One man and his arrogance + One virus and its mutants," he said in another tweet, citing a report that claimed that "97 percent of Indians are poorer post-COVID".

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused the Congress of spreading misinformation and fear over vaccination as part of a campaign against the Modi government.

The developments come in the backdrop of the country logging new coronavirus 1,52,734 infections and 3,128 fatalities on Sunday.

With the latest addition, the country’s Covid caseload has increased to 2,80,47,534 while the death toll rose to 3,29,100.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country currently stand at 20,26,092.

