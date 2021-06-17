CBSE’s New Assessment Method For Class 12 Students: 40+30+30

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday submitted the assessment system for class 12 students before the Supreme Court of India.

The new criteria for Class 12 students will be factored on Class 11 and Class 10 results, the Board told the bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari.

While 40 per cent of the marks will be based on Class 12 pre-board, 30 per cent marks each will be based on Class 11 final exam and best-of-three Class 10 marks.

Total marks will be based on the school's past performance in Class 12 exams.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine