June 17, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  CBSE’s New Assessment Method For Class 12 Students: 40+30+30

CBSE’s New Assessment Method For Class 12 Students: 40+30+30

The new criteria for Class 12 students will be factored on Class 11 and Class 10 results

Outlook Web Bureau 17 June 2021, Last Updated at 12:14 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
CBSE’s New Assessment Method For Class 12 Students: 40+30+30
Total marks will be based on the school's past performance in Class 12 exams
Representational Image
CBSE’s New Assessment Method For Class 12 Students: 40+30+30
outlookindia.com
2021-06-17T12:14:52+05:30

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday submitted the assessment system for class 12 students before the Supreme Court of India.

The new criteria for Class 12 students will be factored on Class 11 and Class 10 results, the Board told the bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari.

While 40 per cent of the marks will be based on Class 12 pre-board, 30 per cent marks each will be based on Class 11 final exam and best-of-three Class 10 marks.

Total marks will be based on the school's past performance in Class 12 exams.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Maharashtra Health Dept Warns Of Third Covid Wave Triggered By ‘Delta Plus' Variant

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi CBSE Students Covid Second Wave Supreme Court Education National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos