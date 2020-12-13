December 13, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  CAA Will Soon Be Implemented In Bengal: BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

CAA Will Soon Be Implemented In Bengal: BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

JP Nadda in his recent visit to Bengal had also said that rules for implementation of CAA are being framed.

PTI 13 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
CAA Will Soon Be Implemented In Bengal: BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya
Kailash Vijayvargiya
PTI
CAA Will Soon Be Implemented In Bengal: BJP Leader Kailash Vijayvargiya
outlookindia.com
2020-12-13T09:01:34+05:30
Also read

The Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in West Bengal soon, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Saturday said.

Vijayvargiya, the BJP Bengal minder who was talking to reporters at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district which is largely inhabited by backward Matua community, did not say anything on the contentious National Register of Citizens.

"Even if the West Bengal government opposes the implementation of CAA we (Centre) will go ahead in implementing it. If the state supports the implementation it will be fine," he said.

BJP national president, J P Nadda during his recent visit to the state had said that rules for implementation of the Act are being framed. CAA will be implemented in letter and spirit after it.

To a categorical question about the implementation of NRC, Vijayvargiya replied curtly "We are talking about implementation of CAA here."

BJP MP from Bongaon Shantanu Thakur, a member of the Matua community later told reporters "We will be looking forward to Union Home Minister Amit Shah making the announcement on implementation of CAA during his visit to Thakurnagar.

Matuas, who have a sizeable population in the state, are lower caste Hindu refugees who migrated to West Bengal from neighbouring Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan) during Partition and in the subsequent decades. Permanent citizenship has remained a longstanding demand within the Matua community.

Party sources said Vijayvargiya and Thakur held discussions about Shah's proposed visit to Thakurnagar, the community headquarters, soon.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

2000 Years Old Coins Found by Villagers In Uttar Pradesh

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Kailash Vijayvargia West Bengal Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) BJP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos