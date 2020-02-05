February 05, 2020
Poshan
Burqa-Clad Woman Raises Suspicion, Stirs Commotion In Shaheen Bagh

Gunja Kapoor's pinned tweet shows that she is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 February 2020
Gunja Kapoor
A woman, donning a burqa (veil), was detained on Wednesday at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after anti-CAA protesters caught her asking "too many questions" and "filming them". 

The woman was identified as Gunja Kapoor.  She describes herself as the curator of YouTube channel 'Right Narrative' on her official Twitter handle.

Her pinned tweet shows that she is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

According to police, the protesters turned suspicious after the woman asked "too many questions" to them. When she was frisked by the women, they allegedly discovered she was carrying a camera and filing them.

She was caught by some of the women protesters after they identified her as YouTuber Kapoor. The incident led to a commotion at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a senior police official said.

The woman was taken to Sarita Vihar police station where her identity was ascertained, he said.

Kapoor has been vocal against the protests that have been going on for more than a month at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed pan-India NRC.

(With agency inputs)

