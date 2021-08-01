Border Dispute: 19-Member All-Party Delegation From Assam To Visit Delhi

Amid rising tensions along the Assam-Mizoram border, a 19-member all-party delegation from Assam is likely to visit the national capital to urge the Centre to put an end to the ongoing crisis. The delegation will be headed by Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

According to Daimary, all members of the delegation have unanimously agreed to extend their support to the Assam government to “protect the state’s border” in the interest of the people of Assam.

The Speaker on Saturday urged all political parties in the state to remain united, “just as all parties in Mizoram are united in protecting the borders of their state”.

Prior to agreeing to visit Delhi, the delegation on Saturday, visited Lailapur close to the inter-state border where a violent clash took place on July 26 in which six Assam Police personnel and one civilian were killed, and later held a meeting at Silchar.

"It was decided at the meeting that an all-party delegation will meet the central government authorities and urge them to resolve the border dispute at the earliest as well as ensure that the constitutional boundaries were maintained," an official release said.

During the meet, Daimary said that there is a need to formulate new policies or enact laws in the interest of inter-state border security to ensure that not an inch of the state's land was encroached upon.

Besides Daimary, the delegation comprised Deputy Speaker Numal Momin, BJP MLAs Jayanta Malla Baruah, Bhuban Pegu, Rupak Sarmah and Krishna Kamal Tanti, Congress members Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Misbahul Islam Laskar, Siddeque Ahmed and Khaliluddin Mazumder.

Other members of the delegation were AGP's Ramendra Narayan Kalita and Prodip Hazarika, AIUDF's Zakir Hussain Laskar, Suzamuddin Laskar and Karimuddin Barbhuiya, UPPL's Lawrence Islary, BPF's Charam Boro, CPI(M)'s Manoranjan Talukdar and Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi.

Cutting across party lines, 15 MLAs from the three Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi have assured full support to the Assam government in dealing with the inter-state border situation.

(With PTI inputs)

