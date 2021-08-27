Bollywood's Favourite Shooting Locale Jammu And Kashmir To Get Multiplexes, Cinema Halls

Also read Amir Khan To Announce J&K Film Policy

In good news for movie buffs, the state government of India has announced a three-pronged strategy to revive theatres in the state. The 'film policy' has been announced to revive closed cinema halls, up-grade existing cinema halls, encourage setting up of multiplexes and cinema halls in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Government of Jammu and Kashmir shall encourage and incentivise owners to reopen closed cinema halls. All the incentives to such Units shall be governed under the provisions of J&K Industrial Policy 2021,” the policy reads.

“For promoting film viewing in the cinema halls, it is important to modernize and upgrade the facilities and technologies available in the existing cinema halls. The Government of J&K shall encourage the owners of the cinema halls to create modern amenities by way of various incentives. All the incentives to such Units shall be governed under the provisions of J&K Industrial Policy 2021,” the policy reads.

“To encourage setting up of multiplexes and cinema halls, all the incentives as envisaged under the J&K Industrial Policy 2021 shall be applicable,” the policy says.

All the cinema halls functioning in the Valley were closed after militancy erupted in 1990. An effort by the J&K government in 1999 to open some cinema halls in Srinagar but the experiment failed. However, over the years, many Bollywood movies have been shot in Kashmir and filmmakers are showing a willingness to return to the valley.

The government said with a view to formulate a holistic Film Policy, the Department of Information and Public Relations, J&K held widespread consultations with the stakeholders of the film industry. “J&K LG visited Mumbai to meet the film fraternity and seek their suggestions for reviving the film ecosystem in J&K. Based on the suggestions received from the film fraternity as well as after studying the film policies of several states in India, a holistic Film Policy - J&K Film Policy 2021, has been formulated to attract greater investment in the film sector and it will make Jammu and Kashmir the choicest destination for film shooting of both national and international filmmakers.”

“From Yahoo of Shammi Kapoor to the romance between Shashi Kapoor and Nanda to that of Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, Jammu & Kashmir needs no introduction as an ideal film tourism destination. Anyone with an eye for cinematography would consider Jammu and Kashmir ideal for film shooting,” the policy reads.

The policy says to realize the objectives of J&K Film Policy, a Jammu & Kashmir Film Development Council (JKFDC) will be constituted. Jammu & Kashmir Film Development Council will be a separate vertical and act as a distinct agency to achieve the objectives of the Film Policy. The J&K Film Development Council will be a High-Powered Committee headed by a senior officer of the rank of Principal Secretary to the Government and eminent personalities of the film industry and others related to the industry will be part of it.

The policy says the Jammu & Kashmir Film Development Council (JKFDC) will take several initiatives to promote Jammu & Kashmir as a leading destination for shooting and production of all feature and non-feature content films, digital content and television shows. “The list of deliverables for the producer of incentivized films would include incorporation of the logo of the Jammu & Kashmir Film Development Council, proof of which shall be enclosed along with the documents for subsidy.”

