March 30, 2020
Poshan
Bodies Of Those Who Died Of Coronavirus Will Be Cremated Irrespective Of Religion: BMC

It also stated that only five persons can attend the funeral of a COVID-19 patient and rituals of touching the body should be avoided.

PTI 30 March 2020
Bodies Of Those Who Died Of Coronavirus Will Be Cremated Irrespective Of Religion: BMC
PTI Photo
Bodies Of Those Who Died Of Coronavirus Will Be Cremated Irrespective Of Religion: BMC
outlookindia.com
2020-03-30T20:21:25+0530

The bodies of all those who died due to coronavirus in Mumbai will be cremated irrespective of the religion of the deceased, the city civic body said on Monday.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Praveen Pardeshi issued a circular in this regard.

According to the circular, the bodies of persons who have died of COVID-19 will be cremated irrespective of their religion.

It also stated that only five persons can attend the funeral of a COVID-19 patient and rituals of touching the body should be avoided. 

