August 15, 2021
Blaze Inside Hotel Leaves 2 Dead In Delhi’s Dwarka

15 August 2021
Fire inside hotel at Dwarka leaves two dead. (Representational image)
Two persons were found dead after a blaze engulfed a hotel in southwest area of Delhi near Dwarka on Sunday.

The officials said after getting the preliminary information about the fire at the four storey hotel at Dwarka around 7:40 am, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The firefighters are currently on job to douse the flames, they said.

Two bodies have been recovered, they said, adding further details are awaited.

Police said the hotel comes under the Dwarka south police station. (With PTI inputs)

