November 19, 2020
Corona
Blast In Bengal Plastic Factory Kills 4; Several Critically Injured

Fire tenders are trying to douse the blaze and rescue survivors from beneath the debris, said police

PTI 19 November 2020
Representational Image
PTI photo
Four persons were killed and four others critically injured in a blast in a plastic factory in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Sujapur area around 11 am, a senior police officer said.

"Four factory workers were killed and four others critically injured in the explosion that ripped the establishment apart," he said.

A huge police contingent has been sent to the spot to bring the situation under control. Fire tenders are trying to douse the blaze and rescue survivors from beneath the debris, he said, adding an investigation is underway.

