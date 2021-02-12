Rakesh Tikait To Be Part Of 7 Mahapanchayats In 3 States Beginning February 14

Planned across the states of Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait would be attending seven farmers' meetings from February 14. The purpose of him being at these meetings would be to gather support for the ongoing agitation against the three contentious farm laws.

Beginning from February 23, these farmers' meetings will be held as a part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's outreach programme, said BKU's media in-charge Dharmendra Malik.

These "kisan mahapanchayat" are scheduled to be held in Haryana's Karnal, Rohtak, Sirsa and Hisar districts, and Maharashtra's Akola and Rajasthan's Sikar, he said.

Thousands of farmers are encamped at Delhi's border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur since November with a demand that the Centre repeal the three farm laws enacted in September and make a new law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The government, which has held 11 rounds of talks with the protesting farmers' unions, has, however, maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.

Tikait, the national spokesperson of the BKU, has been leading the protestors at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border and said the farmers won't end their movement until their demands are not met.

With PTI Inputs

