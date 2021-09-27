Advertisement
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Cuts Short Bhabanipur Bypoll Campaign, Alleges Manhandling By TMC Workers

The BJP’s national vice president Dilip Ghosh alleged he was pushed by TMC workers, while he was campaigning for the party’s candidate in Bhabanipur.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh alleges manhandling.(File photo) | PTI

2021-09-27T16:19:26+05:30
Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 4:19 pm

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh on Monday alleged manhandling at the hands of TMC workers, while he was campaigning for the party’s candidate in Bhabanipur, contesting bypoll against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Ghosh was campaigning for the party’s candidate from Bhabanipur Priyanka Tibrewal.

Ghosh alleged he was pushed by TMC workers when he went inside a vaccination camp at Jodubabur Bazar area in the constituency, where by-poll is scheduled on September 30.

TMC in its turn alleged that Ghosh's bodyguard had brandished firearms to scare away the crowd.

TMC supporters present at the spot reportedly pushed Ghosh out and shouted slogans demanding that he leave alleging that he was campaigning at a state-run vaccination programme.

Ghosh was escorted out of the camp by his security personnel and left in his car.

An angry Ghosh later told reporters that the TMC had attacked him without provocation and heckled him and injured a BJP activist.

"We will take up the issue with the Election Commission. What kind of election this is?" he asked.

Singh, who is in charge of the BJP campaign in the area, faced 'go back' slogans. He was alsocalled 'bohiragato' (outsider) as he went around the area soliciting votes.

The MP represents Barrackpore constituency in North 24 Parganas district.

Singh accused the state administration and police of doing nothing even when MPs and national level opposition leaders are being attacked.

High drama marked the incident as a strong police force barricaded the area and slogan shouting TMC activists gathered nearby.

TMC leader Firhad Hakim, a close confidant of Banerjee accused BJP of provoking the people to create disturbances in the peaceful middle class neighbourhood.

"BJP is resorting to provocation sensing defeat. It is better to ignore them. Common people are protesting against them for spreading hatred, falsehood and personal attacks," Hakim said.

In a tweet, TMC allleged that Ghosh's bodyguard had brandished firearms to scare away the people.

"@BJP4Bengal HITS A NEW LOW! How DARE a gun be aimed at (the) public in broad daylight? Do people not have the right to protest against leaders they do not support? Such blatant violation of human rights is shameful! This compromises the safety and security of people in Bhabanipur!" the party tweeted. (With PTI inputs)

