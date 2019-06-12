Clashes At BJP Rally In Kolkata, Police Use Water Cannons To Disperse Crowd

﻿
As the BJP activists jostled to reach the Bowbazar crossing in the city, police resorted to firing tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse them.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 June 2019
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
2019-06-12T15:28:36+0530

Clashes broke out between BJP workers and police personnel in Kolkata on Wednesday during a massive rally organised by the party in protest against post-poll violence and alleged attacks on its workers and supporters.

As the BJP activists jostled to reach the Bowbazar crossing in the city, police resorted to firing tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse them. In retaliation, the saffron party workers raised slogans and hurled stones and bottles at the officers.

Some of the party workers were seen holding a sit-in demonstration in the area in protest.

The saffron party workers, along with 18 newly elected MPs in the state, including BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, were marching towards the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar from the Wellington area of the city.

Bengal's BJP minder Kailash Vijayvargiya and senior party leader Mukul Roy also joined the march.

Post-poll violence has been reported from various places of West Bengal after the BJP secured 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, just four less than that of the TMC.

Roy Tuesday blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the clashes in North 24 Parganas' Sandeshkhali on Saturday that claimed three lives, and demanded an investigation into the violence by anti-terror probe agency NIA.

Banerjee had earlier accused the BJP of "spreading false information as part of a game plan to topple her government".

PTI

