Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National AAP Hits Out At Centre, Says Party's Leaders Targeted Through ED

AAP Hits Out At Centre, Says Party's Leaders Targeted Through ED

AAP Hits Out At Centre, Says Party's Leaders Targeted Through ED
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Centre.(File photo) | PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Chief Arvind Kejriwal said these tactics of BJP won’t work, since they are determined to do honest politics in the country.

Trending

AAP Hits Out At Centre, Says Party's Leaders Targeted Through ED
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T17:38:40+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 5:38 pm

The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) on Monday accused Centre of targeting its leaders through Enforcement Directorate.

The party said the ED has sent a notice to its national secretary Pankaj Gupta under a "fabricated" case under the PMLA.

“In Delhi, they tried to defeat us with IT Dept, CBI, Delhi Police - but we won 62 seats. As we grow in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Guj - we get an ED notice! The people of India want honest politics- these tactics of BJP will never succeed, they will make us stronger,” Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

AAP's national spokesperson Raghav Chadha in a press conference said that in the ED notice the party's national secretary Gupta has been summoned to appear before the agency on September 22 at 11.30 AM at its office.

“In an unending quest to persecute the AAP, the Modi government's favourite agency Enforcement Directorate has been pressed into service and has dispatched a love letter (notice) to the AAP,” he said.

"They (ED) have sent a notice to party's national secretary under some section of Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002,” Chadha said.

When asked about the case in which Gupta has been served a notice, Chadha said that he has no idea but added “it must be some fabricated case”.

The Rajinder Nagar MLA alleged that the BJP is rattled by the increasing popularity of the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the rising graph of the party.

“When you (BJP) can't electorally assassinate us you try to character assassinate us. As soon as opinion polls show that Kejriwal is getting popularity, agencies like ED are pressed into service to seek political revenge and character assassinate AAP,” Chadha alleged.

They are rattled by the popularity of Kejriwal to an extent that the Modi government has pressed into service all its agencies against AAP leaders.

“In view of elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and next year in Gujarat, a rattled BJP has pressed all its agencies (ED, CBI, IT, etc) to persecute Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders,” Chadha alleged.

He alleged that a witch-hunt against AAP by the Centre is going on.

He said that during Anna Movement in 2012, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sent a notice under FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act 2010) to check accounts.

Chadha alleged that in past years they had sent the CBI to raid the CM office and Delhi Police to raid the CM house. CBI raided twice at the residence of deputy CM Manish Sisodia but found nothing, he alleged.

“The AAP is not going to fear these tactics. We welcome the notice. We believe in rule of law. We pray to God that rule of law should prevail over the rule of vendetta politics,” Chadha said. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Arvind Kejriwal Raghav Chadha Pankaj Gupta Narendra Modi Manish Sisodia New Delhi Enforcement Directorate (ED) Raids National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Liberalization Of India’s Space FDI Policy Will Open Up Opportunities: ISRO Chief

Liberalization Of India’s Space FDI Policy Will Open Up Opportunities: ISRO Chief

India Crosses 75 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses, Says Health Minister Mandavia

UP Woman Jumps In Ganga River After Being Repeatedly Raped By Traffic Cop Uncle

Chidambaram Chides BJP Over Ex Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani’s Resignation

Married Maharashtra Woman Kidnaps 17-Year-Old Boy With Whom She Had An Affair

CM Amarinder Singh Urges Agitating Farmers To Not Hold Protests In Punjab

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

HC Extends Stay On ‘Callous’ Probe By Police In Delhi Riots Case

Photo Gallery

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Shiv Sena Says Mumbai 'Safest City' For Women Amid Outrage Over Brutal Sakinaka Rape

Shiv Sena Says Mumbai 'Safest City' For Women Amid Outrage Over Brutal Sakinaka Rape

CBI Questions West Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee In Ponzi Scam

CBI Questions West Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee In Ponzi Scam

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

With No Heavyweights In Fray, Mamata Likely To Triumph In Bhowanipur

With No Heavyweights In Fray, Mamata Likely To Triumph In Bhowanipur

Read More from Outlook

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

Outlook Web Desk / Bhupendra Patel is a first-term MLA and just like Narendra Modi, has never held a ministerial post before becoming CM. His inauguration was attended by Union Minister Amit Shah.

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

A lawyer and BJP's state youth wing leader, Tibrewal is pitted against CM Mamata Banerjee, who has to get elected by November 5 to retain her chief minister's post.

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Outlook Business Team / As per the recently released data, retail inflation for August 2021 eased for the second consecutive month to 5.3% from 5.6% in July

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Outlook Web Desk / A former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died in a private hospital in Mangalore, where he had been admitted after suffering fall, while doing yoga at his home.

Advertisement
/