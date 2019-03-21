BJP MLA Yogesh Verma Shot In Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh

A BJP legislator in Uttar Pradesh was shot while he was returning home in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Thursday, police said.

MLA Yogesh Verma sustained a bullet injury on his leg when an unidentified person shot at him in Lakhimpur at around 3 pm. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was returning to his residence in Rajgarh area from office, a police officer said.

The attacker fled from the spot. Verma was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be out of danger, the officer said.

"A case has been registered and investigation is underway," Superintendent of Police Poonam said. The armed personal security officer of the MLA has since been suspended.

PTI