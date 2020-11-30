BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari Passes Away Due To Covid-19; PM Modi, CM Gehlot Condole Demise

BJP leader and MLA from Rajsamand in Rajasthan Kiran Maheshwari, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died at a hospital in Gurgaon.

She was 59.

Maheshwari, a three-time MLA from Rajsamand, was undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital for the past few days. She passed away late Sunday night.

Condoling the death of Rajasthan BJP leader Kiran Maheshwari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that she had made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state, and empower the poor and marginalised.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted Modi's condolence message, "Pained by the untimely demise of Kiran Maheshwari Ji. Be it as MP, MLA or Cabinet Minister in the Rajasthan Government, she made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other leaders condoled her demise.

"Saddened to know of the untimely demise of BJP leader & Rajsamand MLA Kiran Maheshwari ji. My heartfelt condolences to her family members & supporters in this most difficult time," Gehlot tweeted.

Expressing grief over the MLA's death, Joshi in a tweet said, "Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Rajsamand MLA, Kiran Maheshwari Ji. My deepest condolences to the whole family and prayers to God to provide Strength to bear this loss (sic)."

