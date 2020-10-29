October 29, 2020
Corona
BJP Youth Leader Shot Dead In Kashmir

Two other BJP workers also injured in attack in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Naseer Ganai 29 October 2020
Representational Image
2020-10-29T21:19:37+05:30

BJP general secretary of the youth wing, Kulgam district, Fida Hussain, was shot dead in a suspected militant attack in the Kulgam area of South Kashmir.

Hussain died and two others were critically wounded when unidentified gunmen opened fire at the three BJP workers.

The two party workers, Omar Hajam and Altaf Thakur, were injured in the attack, BJP’s Kashmir spokesperson said.

