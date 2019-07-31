﻿
BJP Gears Up For J&K Polls, Appoints National Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna As Election In-Charge

BJP Gears Up For J&K Polls, Appoints National Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna As Election In-Charge

The saffron party will go all out to make its presence felt in the Valley, a region where it has been traditionally an insignificant force.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 July 2019
BJP Gears Up For J&K Polls, Appoints National Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna As Election In-Charge
Avinash Rai Khanna, vice-president of the BJP
Twitter
BJP Gears Up For J&K Polls, Appoints National Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna As Election In-Charge
outlookindia.com
2019-07-31T18:04:22+0530

The BJP on Wednesday appointed its vice president Avinash Rai Khanna as election in-charge for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, schedule for which has not been announced yet.

Making the announcement, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said the party will work to make members in every booth, an indication that the saffron party will go all out to make its presence felt in the Valley, a region where it has been traditionally an insignificant force.

Khanna is also the party's in-charge for the state's organisational affairs.

The appointment comes a day after the BJP working president J P Nadda chaired a meeting of the party's Jammy and Kashmir unit core group.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule after the Amarnath Yatra is over, with official sources indicating that the elections may be held in October-November.

(PTI)

