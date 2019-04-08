﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Congress Says BJP Copy-Pasted 2014 Manifesto, Should Have Come Out With Letter Of Apology

Congress Says BJP Copy-Pasted 2014 Manifesto, Should Have Come Out With Letter Of Apology

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said the BJP should have come out with a 'maafinama' (letter of apology) instead of a manifesto.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 April 2019
Congress Says BJP Copy-Pasted 2014 Manifesto, Should Have Come Out With Letter Of Apology
Congress leader Ahmed Patel hits out at BJP for their elections manifesto
ANI/Twitter
Congress Says BJP Copy-Pasted 2014 Manifesto, Should Have Come Out With Letter Of Apology
outlookindia.com
2019-04-08T15:36:51+0530
Also Read

The Congress on Monday slammed BJP for its manifesto and said that the ruling party has "simply copy-pasted" its 2014 poll document and changed all previous deadlines.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said the BJP should have come out with a 'maafinama' (letter of apology) instead of a manifesto.

In a series of tweets, Patel said the difference between the BJP's manifesto and that of the Congress can be seen from the cover page itself.

"Our's has a crowd of people, and BJP manifesto has face of just one man. Instead of a manifesto BJP should have come out with a 'maafinama'," the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said.

"For its 2019 manifesto, BJP has simply copy pasted its 2014 manifesto & changed all previous deadlines from 2019 to 2022,2032,2047,2097. Luckily they didn't shift any deadlines to the next century," he wrote on the microblogging site.

Patel also hit out at the BJP leaders for not taking any questions after releasing the manifesto and compared that with Congress president Rahul Gandhi's interaction with journalists after releasing the poll document.

"After we presented our manifesto, we held a detailed Q&A session. And immediately after BJP presented its manifesto, all of their leaders went home without even taking a single question. No answers on their 5 years? It is this arrogance which will bring them down on May 23rd," Patel tweeted.

Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP on Monday made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.

(PTI)

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ahmed Patel Delhi Congress BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections Politics BJP Manifesto National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Citroen C5 Aircross Vs Hyundai Tucson Vs Jeep Compass Vs Skoda Karoq: Spec Comparison
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters