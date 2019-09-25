Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  BJD MP Chandrasekhar Sahu Filmed Slapping Party Worker On Stage

BJD MP Chandrasekhar Sahu Filmed Slapping Party Worker On Stage

MP Chandrasekhar Sahu has received serious backlash after video of the incident became viral on social media

Outlook Web Bureau 25 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
BJD MP Chandrasekhar Sahu Filmed Slapping Party Worker On Stage
Screen grab of video
Argus
BJD MP Chandrasekhar Sahu Filmed Slapping Party Worker On Stage
outlookindia.com
2019-09-25T12:54:15+0530

BJD MP Chandrasekhar Sahu on Tuesday was caught on camera slapping a party worker during a meet in Paralakhemundi of Gajapati district in Odisha.

According to sources, Berhampur MP was being felicitated on stage during the BJD's Extended Executive Meeting when he suddenly lost his temper and slapped Sangram Sahu who has recently joined the party.

Earlier, Sahu reportedly was Gajapati District Youth Congress president.

The incident took place in the presence of several other party workers and media persons.

The video which was filmed quickly became viral and started doing rounds on social media following which the minister started receiving serious backlash for his behaviour.

BJP general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra criticised Sahu over the incident and said that the minister's "outrageous" and "shameful" conduct has brought a disgrace to the whole state of Odisha.

It, however, remains unclear why the sitting MP lost his cool on stage which led to the incident.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Odisha BJD MPs - Members of Parliament National
Next Story : No Problem Talking To Pakistan But 'Terroristan', Says Foreign Minister S Jaishankar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement