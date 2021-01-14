Bizarre! Samosa Sent To Space By Indian Street Food Joint In UK, Crash-Lands In France

Taking things on another level, this British restaurant owner tried to send a samosa and a wrap to space – for reasons not known to anyone.

This restaurant attempted to send Indian street food "to space" by using weather balloons and it almost succeeded, before it crash-landed in France.

Niraj Gadher, the owner of Chai Walla, used weather balloons filled with helium to send the samosa and wrap to space.

According to a report by Somserset Live, Gadher always used to joke about sending a samosa into space and he figured that everyone could do with a laugh.

The first time, the balloon slipped out of their hands. The second time, they ran out of helium. Turns out, it was third time lucky for the group.

A video shared on YouTube shows Gadher and his friends launching the samosa into space, after attaching it to a weather balloon outfitted with a GoPro camera and a GPS tracker.

However, the GPS malfunctioned when it went up in space and Gadher lost track of his samosa. Later, he found out that it had crashed into a field in France.

"The package had a parachute and was made of very light plastic so if there had been a problem it would have just floated down to earth," he said.

Niraj and his friend took to Instagram to check if people living in the area could track the samosa.

In 2001, Pizza Hut became the first company to make a delivery into space when, through an odd turn of events, they struck a deal with the Russian space agency Roscosmos to have a pizza delivered to the International Space Station (ISS). Russian cosmonaut Yuri Usachov was the lucky recipient and enjoyed the Earthly delicacy.

"Really until I got here, I couldn't believe it," he was quoted as saying by a local news website. "And actually when I looked up I saw the burst helium balloon in the trees and I found this polystyrene box well packed. It was a bit like a treasure hunt, I thought it was crazy!"

