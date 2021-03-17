Bengal Assembly Polls: Mamata Releases TMC Manifesto; Party Tries To Woo Farmers, OBCs

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls on Wednesday.

The party has made a slew of promises in its “development-oriented” manifesto attempting to woo students, farmers and the OBC community.

While releasing the manifesto, the Bengal CM said if the TMC is re-elected, the party will increase annual financial aid to farmers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

Banerjee also promised to bring about a provision to provide minimum annual income to every household.

"For the first time, every family in Bengal will be extended a minimum basic income. Under this, 1.6 crore general category families will get Rs 500 a month, whereas SC/ST category families will get Rs 1,000. The money will be directly transferred to the woman head of a family," Banerjee said adding that her government has reduced poverty in the state by 40 percent.

The TMC chief also promised to set up 10 lakh MSME units in the state.

The CM also made a pitch to decrease unemployment. “Five lakh job opportunities will be created in a year,” the TMC chief said.

A new student credit card scheme will be introduced with a credit limit of Rs 10 lakh and an interest rate of only 4 per cent will be charged, the West Bengal chief minister added.

"We shall appoint a Special Task Force to examine and propose OBC status to all the communities which are not recognised as OBCs like Mahishya, Tili, Tamul and Sahas. We will also ask the Government of India to grant ST status to Mahatos," the TMC chief further said.

A Special Development Board would be set up for the development of Terai and Dooars region in north Bengal, she added.

(With PTI inputs)

