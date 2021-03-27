March 27, 2021
Poshan
Battle For Bengal: First Phase Of Polling Begins; 73 Lakh Voters To Exercise Franchise

Voters in West Bengal will decide the fate of 191 candidates contesting in 30 Assembly seats

Outlook Web Bureau 27 March 2021
Representational Image
PTI File Photo
After witnessing weeks of intense campaigning, as many as 30 Assembly seats in West Bengal go to polls today.

The elections are being held amid a covid-19 surge and authorities have been tasked with ensuring compliance of all covid-related guidelines. The Election Commission (EC) has deployed around 684 companies of central forces to guard 10,288 polling booths housed in 7,061 premises, officials said.

The seats that are going to polls include-- nine seats in Purulia, four in Bankura, four in Jhargram and six in Paschim Medinipur, besides the seven seats in high-stakes Purba Medinipur – the home ground of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

As many as 73 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates contesting in these seats. The TMC and BJP have fielded candidates in 29 seats each, while the Left-Congress-ISF alliance has put up candidates in all 30 seats, even as there are "friendly fights" in some.

Of these 30 seats, 27 were won by the TMC in the 2016 Assembly elections, the Congress bagged two and RSP one. However, the equations changed in 2019 with BJP making massive inroads in the tribal-dominated Jungle Mahal region, winning all five Lok Sabha constituencies -- Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Medinipur and Bishnupur.

Live Updates--

9.00 am: BJP president JP Nadda urges voters to follow covid-19 protocols

8.30 am: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urges people to vote in larger numbers

8.00 am: BJP candidate Samit Das casts his vote in West Midnapore

7.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to hit the polling booths in record numbers

7:00 am: Polling begins for first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections

6:30 am: EC officials prepare to conduct elections at a polling booth in West Bengal’s East Midnapore.

(With PTI inputs)

